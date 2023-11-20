Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (01 No.) in the project entitled as “Development of a database for authentication of medicinal plants abundance in the protected forests of Mizoram” sponsored by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India, New Delhi. The duration of the project will be for two years and four months. Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Name of project : Development of a database for authentication of medicinal plants abundance in the protected forests of Mizoram

Qualification & Experience :

1st class in M.Sc. in Botany/HAMP/Biotechnology/Forestry with experience of Medicinal and Aromatic plants with herbarium preparation and extraction of DNA is desirable.

Selection Procedure :

The shortlisted candidates will inform for interview through email.

It will be conducted online/offline or blended mode in the Department of Botany, Mizoram University, Aizawl- 796004.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed Bio-data with supporting documents (Class B.Sc. onwards) as an advanced copy along with signed Application Form either in soft copies to mzut172@mzu.edu.in

Candidates may also send their bio-data and documents in hard copies to Prof. Awadhesh Kumar, Principal Investigator, Department of Botany, Mizoram University, Aizawl- 796004

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 25.11.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here