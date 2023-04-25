Mizoram Jobs : Indian Institute of Mass Communication Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Admn) for both its Aizawl and Jammu Campuses on Contract Basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Admn)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate from a recognized University, having proficiency in use of Computers.

ii) He should be a retired officer of Govt. of India/State Govt/ Autonomous Body from the post of Deputy Secretary/ Director

Desirable Experience : Candidate should have at last 5 years experience of handling administrative work

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 5th May, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

