Mizoram Jobs : IIE Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative under Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Mizoram.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Project Executive for Mizoram state under various Projects on purely contract basis.

Name of post : State Project Executive

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs.23,000/- to Rs.30,000/- (Negotiable)

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree, preferably with 2+ years of work Experiences in

Social/Community Development Sector

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com or by post / courier to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

The last date of application submission is on or before 5th July, 2023 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here