Mizoram Jobs : Apply for Assistant Professor & Medical Officer vacancies in CAU

Applications are invited for various teaching and medical positions in College of Horticulture, Thenzawl, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Mizoram.

College of Horticulture, Thenzawl, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Medical Officer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Post Harvest Management : 1

Entomology : 1

Remuneration :

Rs.49,000+ HRA p.m (without PhD) Rs. 54,000+ HRA p.m (with PhD) Other service conditions as per existing rules of the University for Contract Appointment.

Qualification : Master’s degree with NET or PhD in relevant discipline with at least 55% marks of

equivalent grade point.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration :

Rs.50,000/-+TA (Maximum 25,000/-) Other service conditions as per existing rules of the University for Contract Appointment.

Qualification : M.B.B.S (Registered Medical Practitioner)

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview before the Selection Committee on 19th June 2023 at College of Horticulture, Thenzawl, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Mizoram

How to apply : Candidates should bring application and bio-data in plain paper along with 2 photographs, original certificates regarding qualifications, experience etc. and NOC from the last employer (if already employed).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here