Aizawl: Mizoram information and communication technology minister Robert Romawia Royte said Mizoram is in dire need of good internet service and telephone connectivity.

Speaking at the launch of the 5 G service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Royte said Mizoram needs good internet service and telephone connectivity as it is situated in a remote corner of the country, the statement said.

“Mizoram need better internet and telephone services far more than others because of its remoteness. The state is still backward in terms of road connectivity, railway and air service,” Royte was quoted as saying in the statement.

Royte said the state government has rolled out telecom infrastructure policy, which has helped the employee’s in a number of ways.

The Mizoram minister also urged the Centre to expedite sanctioning of pending projects under the Union Ministries of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Apart from Royte, state chief secretary Dr Renu Sharma and senior information officer Vanlalringa were also present at the lunch.

The Prime Minister on Saturday launched the 5G service at a telecom event held in New Delhi.

The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.

“This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of infinite opportunities.”

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns.

Reliance Jio telecom company plans to start from four metropolitan areas in October and hopes to reach most cities and towns in 18 months.