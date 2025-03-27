Mizoram: Home Minister K. Sapdanga urges journalists to play corrective roles

Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Wednesday urged the journalists of the state to continue to play corrective roles in shaping and reforming the government.

Addressing the general conference of Mizo Journalists’ Association (MJA), the lone scribe body in the state, in east Mizoram’s Champhai town, Sapdanga lauded journalists as the fourth estate of democracy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that the utmost need of Mizoram is reformation.

He urged the journalist to not only heap praise on the government’s action but expose the wrongdoings of the government and play a role of reformers through their writings and papers.

“I am delighted when I see constructive criticisms on government functioning in newspapers. The utmost need of Mizoram is reformation and I urged upon journalists to continue to take steps in this regard,” the journalist turned politician said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that scribes play an important role in the reformation of social life, politics and also shaping public opinion.

The former editor of ‘Vanglaini,’ the largest circulated daily in Mizoram, said that print or traditional media faced several challenges amid growing digital media.

Citing that print media has its own unique value, Sapdanga, who is also the former president of MJA, said that there will come time again when the world feels the necessity of storing information in writings (print media).

MJA president C. Lalrambuatsaiha, who also spoke on the occasion, stated on the re-unification of all ethnic Mizo tribes.

He encouraged journalists to have perseverance in their career and self-restraint in various fields.