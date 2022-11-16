AIZAWL: Highway projects in Mizoram worth over Rs 6600 crore would be sanctioned by the central government.

This was informed by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said that union transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that several initiatives will be taken in the state to boost connectivity.

“Nitin Gadkari announced that the Centre would sanction various highway projects in Mizoram worth Rs 6664 crore to boost connectivity in the state,” CM Zoramthanga said.

The proposed projects include widening of a 28-km-long Zorinpui to Longmasu national highway, near the Myanmar border, and four-laning of 21-km-long stretch between Vairengte and Sairang.