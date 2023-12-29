AIZAWL: Officials of excise and narcotics department in Mizoram, on Thursday (December 28), seized 835 grams of heroin worth over Rs 5.84 crore.

Two peddlers have also been arrested at Mualzen area in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border in connection with the seizure.

The two accused to be arrested have been identified as Lalngaihawma (26), a resident of Nghalchawm village in Mamit district and Lalruattluanga (28) of Ainawn veng in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The heroin was seized while being smuggled to outside Mizoram, it said.

The two accused are booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement said.

The excise and narcotics department has been launching special anti-drug drive in view of festive season since December 18 in collaboration with NGOs.

During the drive till December 28, the department has seized various drugs and alcohols that included 1.9 kilograms of heroin, 9.8 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets, 230 grams of ganja and over 2100 liters of locally made liquor.