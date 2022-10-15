AIZAWL: In a major success for the police in Mizoram, a heroin consignment worth over Rs 34 crore was recovered and seized.

Heroin weighing 6.836 kgs that were concealed in 500 soap cases of were seized by the police in Mizoram.

The seized Heroin has been estimated to value Rs 34.18 crores in the international market.

“The biggest catch of Heroin in the history of the state”, the Mizoram police said.

The seizure was made at Champhai district in Mizoram.

The Mizoram police seized the drugs after intercepting and checking the vehicle (taxi).

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested be the police and handed over to the Champhai police station in Mizoram.

The Mizoram police said: “The vehicle driver has been arrested and also a case has been registered at the Champhai police station, further investigation is on.”