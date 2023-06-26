AIZAWL: In yet another major drug haul, Mizoram police seized 3.47 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 17 crore in Mamit town.

Acting on a specific input, police intercepted a pick-up truck at highway junction in Mamit town of Mizoram.

3.47 kilograms of heroin packed in 270 soap cases was recovered from the vehicle, which bore Tripura registration number, Mizoram police said.

The vehicle driver identified as Md Idrish Miah (36) and his aide Khugon Das (28), both from Tripura, were arrested for possessing the heroin.

The contraband worth Rs 17 crore was concealed in a secret compartment under the vehicle.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.