Guwahati: The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 653 grams of Heroin Grade No IV worth Rs 3.26 crore from the General Area Selesih in Mizoram’s capital on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

The Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs 3.26 crore.

The seized consignment and apprehended three individuals out of which one was a Myanmar national were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on 25 November 2022 for further legal proceedings.

Heroin, also known as diacetylmorphine and diamorphine is a potent opioid mainly used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects.

It is typically injected, usually into a vein, but it can also be smoked, snorted, or inhaled.