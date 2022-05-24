Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has given a green signal to the Mizo National Front (MNF)-Congress alliance for the formation of executive body of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

According to reports, Mizoram Congress’s H Malvina is likely to become the new chief executive member (CEM) of the MADC.

On the other hand, MNF’s HC Lalmalsawma Zasai is likely to be appointed as the deputy CEM of MADC.

The MNF-Congress alliance has been given a two-week time to prove its majority by a confidence motion.

The swearing in ceremony of the new MNF-Congress alliance executive body for the MADC in Mizoram is likely to be held on Wednesday.

Political-rivals – the MNF and the Congress forged a post-poll alliance on May 16, days after political stalemate following the declaration of the council polls results.

The announcement of the results for the Mara autonomous district council threw up a hung house.

Mizoram BJP emerged as the single largest party in the MADC elections winning 12 seats.

On the other hand, the MNF bagged 9 and the Congress won 4 seats.

Notably, the MNF leadership welcomed the coalition.

However, the Mizoram Congress leadership opposed the coalition saying that show-cause notices would be served to party leaders in the Mara area and the four newly-elected Congress members.