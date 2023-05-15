AIZAWL: The Mass Communication department under Mizoram University organised two days national seminar on ‘National Integration through Cultural Exchange’.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Chief Rector of the University graced the inaugural function held on Monday at the Conference Hall of Guests’ House, Mizoram University as the chief guest.

The Governor, in his speech spoke about how relevant is the topic of this seminar in today’s context when the unity of our Nation is being challenged by forces from both within and outside the country.

He urged everyone always to remember and try to appreciate that ‘Unity in Diversity’ is our greatest strength.

On the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national integration with a special focus on the North East region, he said, “For a long time, the region was largely ignored and cut off from the rest of the country.

“However, in the last decade or so, especially under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi, the region has become much closer to mainland India in terms of development, communication and integration,” he added.

The Governor also spoke about the positives of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which aims to promote interaction between people of different states.

He further added that the best way to break down barriers between people is through direct communication and interaction.

He added, “Cultural exchange programmes are beneficial for bringing about mutual understanding and fostering valuable national integration”.

The inaugural session commenced with an introduction to the theme of the seminar by Dr Irene Lalruatkimi, associate professor, Department of Mass Communication, Mizoram University.

In this session, professor Sunil Umrao, University of Allahabad, the guest of honour and the contributing resource person delivered the keynote address.

Professor Pravakar Rath, acting Vice Chancellor, professor Lalnundanga, Registrar and professor Bhartendu Singh, Dean of SEMIS were the other speakers.

The seminar will have workshops and consultations through six sessions – two offline sessions and four online sessions touching several sub-topics under the main topic, ‘National Integration through Cultural Exchange’.