AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati had invited the leading publishers and owners of the local print media at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

After a lively interaction on key topics pertaining to the state and its people, Mizoram Governor hosted a luncheon for the guests.

The Governor and the media publishers shared, discussed and exchanged their views on several pertinent subjects concerning the state of Mizoram.

Power generation, road connectivity, skill development, banking and loan assistances, the need for providing necessary information to the target beneficiaries on important centrally sponsored welfare and social security schemes, and other relevant issues were being discussed in this meeting.

In this meeting, K Sapdanga, editor, Vanglaini, C Lalrambuatsaiha, editor, The Aizawl Post, Vanlalrema Vantawl, editor, Zalen, Adam Halliday, editor, The Frontier Despatch, Zabiaka, editor, Newslink, and M K Dey, The Mizoram Post represented the local print media publishers.