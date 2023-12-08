Aizawl: Newly sworn-in Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that his government would give top priority to farmers and anti-corruption measures.

The ZPM leader on Friday took oath as the 9th chief minister of Mizoram since the northeastern state attained statehood in 1972.

Addressing a press conference after the swearing-in-ceremony, Lalduhoma(73) announced 12 priorities to be implemented by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in the next 100 days.

He said that his government would give priority to the farmers. “Our government will buy four local products of farmers like ginger, turmeric, chili, and broomsticks by fixing minimum prices. Farmers will have the choice to sell their products on their own or to the government. This is our topmost priority,” he said.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician said that his government would also give priority to anti-corruption measures and would invite a Central agency to probe corruption cases in the state.

“Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be given general consent to probe corruption cases in Mizoram at the earliest and the government will assess whether or not the state’s Lokayukta requires strengthening or upgradation,” he said.

He urged his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and their relatives and party workers in particular and NGOs and the people in general to extend support to the government in its effort to make a corruption-free government.

Among the 12 priorities, Lalduhoma said that the new government will form a monitoring committee to assess and monitor all development projects across the state.

The committee will involve representatives of the people such as one each representative of recognized political parties, NGOs, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (a conglomerate of major churches) and Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, he said.

He said that the new government will prepare an annual budget, which will be oriented to the ZPM policies and different from the past budgets.

“All departments will be instructed to prepare budgets in line with the ZPM policy,” he said, adding that all ministers will monitor their departments by the roadmap, which has already been prepared,

The chief minister also said that the government will also set up a resources mobilization committee, which will mainly deal with austerity measures, disinvestment and man power supply.

He said that the chief minister and ministers will take the lead in implementing austerity measures and all facilities, that will enjoy them, will be cut down by 50 per cent.

The usual practice of buying cars for MLAs with public money will be stopped and ministers will not buy new cars but inherit those used by their predecessors, he said. Urging government officials to implement austerity measures, he said that they should not enjoy facilities beyond those entitled to them.

Lalduhoma said that his government would dissolve 14 boards created by the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government to implement its flagship programme- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) and a subsidiary recruitment board “Mizoram Subordinate Service Selection Board (MSSSB)” created by the Zoramthanga government. All work orders issued to contractors during the previous government will not be cancelled if works have already started, he said.

