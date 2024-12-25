Aizawl: Five more people were arrested in connection with the lynching of a 31-year-old man over allegations of stealing money in Aizawl, a senior Mizoram police officer said on Tuesday.

With them, 7 people have been arrested so far in the case that occurred at Tuirial’s Airfield area near Aizawl on December 18, he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The five local vigilantes involved in the incident were taken from their village on Monday night, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the police arrested two members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) of Tuirial’s Airfield for allegedly beating David Lalmuanpuia, a wages labourer and rag picker, to death.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide under section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by the victim’s families.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

David’s mother Nunthangmawii stated in her complaint that her son David was taken from their home by local vigilantes on suspicion of involvement in a burglary at the local pastor’s quarters on the night of December 18.

David along with his friend Lalduhsaka were detained and interrogated by the VDP members for several hours following a complaint raised by the pastor, who alleged that his quarters was robbed and Rs. 26,000 was stolen by the burglar(s) while he was attending church service on that night, she said.

During the questioning, David and Lalduhsaka were beaten black and blue by the vigilantes, Nunthangmawii alleged.

When David was found unconscious due to the assault, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Aizawl where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of December 19, she said.

David’s brutal death has sparked public outrage with many demanding stringent punishment against the perpetrators blaming the pastor for allegedly abetting the brutal killing.

Home minister K. Sapdanga expressed profound regret over the incident and assured that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

While acknowledging local initiatives to curb lawlessness, he said that such efforts must remain within the limit of laws.

The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) headed by social activist Vanramchhuangi alias Ruatfela Nu had urged the state government to take swift and impartial action to arrest all those involved in the alleged lynching.

A statement issued by the organisation on Monday said that if the government fails to act promptly, they will have no choice but to approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to seek justice for the victim.

The CESJ also demanded that the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, under which the Village Defence Party (VDP) was formed, be amended to prevent community policing outside the boundaries of the law.