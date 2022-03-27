Security agencies in Mizoram have seized over Rs 11 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Aizawl.

The fake Indian currency notes were seized by the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Mizoram police.

A total of Rs 11,35,600 fake Indian currency notes was seized by the BSF Aizawl personnel along with special narcotics police.

The seized fake Indian currency notes were in the denominations of Rs 500, 200 and 100.

One woman has also been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Further investigation into the case is underway.