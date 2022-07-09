Aizawl: Mizoram police have seized Rs 7.4 lakh worth of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and arrested two persons during a search in Aizawl, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a sub-inspector of Bawngkawn police station John Vanlalruata Sailo on Thursday conducted a search near a filling station at Hunthar veng locality in the western outskirt of Aizawl and recovered Rs 7.4 lakh worth of fake Indian currency notes from a vehicle, said a statement.

The seized fake Indian currency notes were in the denomination of Rs. 500, it said.

Two persons identified as Vanlalruata (45), a resident of Tuipuibari in western Mamit district and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31) of south Mizoram’s Lunglei town have been arrested for possessing the fake currency notes, it said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the two accused had procured the seized fake currency notes from Guwahati three months ago and were intending to make use of them in Aizawl, it said.

Further investigation is in progress, the statement added.

In another seizure, the state police also seized 60 bags of smuggled areca nuts from the possession of a woman in Aizawl on Thursday.

The areca nuts, which were seized while being transported in a truck to Vairengte, were handed over to the Customs department for further legal action, police said.