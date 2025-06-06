Aizawl: The Mizoram government has appealed to residents to conserve and harvest rainwater following extensive damage to water infrastructure caused by persistent heavy rainfall and landslides across the state.

According to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, the state capital Aizawl faces the risk of water scarcity as the primary water source, the Tlawng river, has become heavily turbid and flooded, preventing effective water pumping. This has severely impacted the city’s water supply.

In Kolasib district, gravity pipelines and monoblock pumping systems have been badly damaged, disrupting water supply in five towns. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to use water judiciously and make the most of collected rainwater.

Similarly, the Tuivawl river, a key water source for Khawzawl district, has been heavily contaminated due to flooding, rendering the water treatment plant ineffective. Damage to gravity pipelines in the region has further strained water availability.

In Hnahthial district, flooding of the Tuichang river damaged raw water pumps and control panels, causing widespread disruption to both power and water supply. Similar issues caused by mechanical damage and flooding have been reported in Mamit and Siaha districts, prompting authorities to urge residents to save water.

The state’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department reported that, as of Thursday, landslides and mudslides have occurred at 769 locations. A total of 452 families have been evacuated—338 due to landslide threats and 114 because of flooding. The recent rains and landslides have also caused damage or collapse of 272 houses.

Tragically, these natural disasters have claimed five lives so far, including three Myanmar refugees. Officials continue to monitor the situation as emergency response efforts remain underway to assist affected communities.