AIZAWL: In a major drug haul, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered substantial quantities of drugs in Mizoram.

Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore were recovered in Champhai town of Mizoram.

A 41-year-old local resident identified as Lalchhuansanga was apprehended for possessing the contraband, a statement said.

The seizure of 39 lakh tablets of Triprolidine and Pseudoephedrine was made during joint operation with the Mizoram customs department at Ruantlang area.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the Mizoram customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Mizoram officials said that it is one of the biggest drug hauls made in the state.