AIZAWL: The police in Mizoram have seized drugs worth over Rs 37 crore in the international market.

The drugs were seized by the Mizoram police at Tuipui village in Champhai district.

Mizoram police personnel intercepted one a truck and seized as many as 1,11,100 methamphetamine tablets.

The seized methamphetamine tablets weighed around 12.5 kgs.

Three persons have also been arrested by the Mizoram police in connection with the seizure.

Also read: Mizoram: ICA and MZU announce diploma course in Burmese Language

While two of the arrested persons hail from Assam, the other is from Tripura.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Habibur Rahman (20) from Karimganj in Assam, Jubair Ahmed (22) from Karimganj in Assam and Badrul Haque (40) from Dharmanagar in Tripura.

The Mizoram police has registered a case under section 22 (C) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.