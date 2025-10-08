Aizawl: Mizoram police have arrested four individuals, including a pickup truck driver who allegedly masterminded a highway robbery targeting his own vehicle, in connection with an incident that occurred in the Lunglei district.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of September 30 when three persons, including a Myanmar national, were travelling in the pickup truck from Lawngtlai to Silchar in Assam.

The vehicle was intercepted by a group of masked men between Zotuitlang and Haulawng, who threatened the occupants with a pistol and knives before carrying out the robbery.

During the investigation, police discovered that the driver himself had conspired with others to stage the heist.

All four accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.