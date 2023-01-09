AIZAWL: The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA) will stage a sit-in- demonstration on Monday to extend solidarity to the Kuki-Chin (Mizo) refugees from Bangladesh.

Many Kuki-Chin people had fled their homes in Bangladesh and entered into Mizoram due to armed conflict in the neighbouring country.

The event would be held in front of Raj Bhavan here, a CYMA leader in Mizoram said.

The objectives of the proposed demonstration is to extend solidarity and acknowledge the hardships faced by the ethnic Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh, CYMA general secretary Prof Lalnuntluanga said.

About 328 people from Chittagong Hill Tracts (HTC) in Bangladesh have taken shelter in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram since they fled their village in November, according to officials.

Recently, a senior citizen had allegedly died of hunger in a jungle on the Bangladesh-India border.

The deceased along with other refugees were camping in the jungle near Mizoram border without enough food after being allegedly pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF) from a border village, which guards the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The CYMA had earlier expressed regret for the incident and wished that such thing don’t happen in the future.

A local leader also said that many Bangladeshi refugees are now stranded in the jungles as they could not cross the border.

The refugees fled their homes following the armed conflict between Bangladesh Army and Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an ethnic insurgent group that demands separate state for the Kuki-Chin community in Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares a 318-km long international border with Bangladesh.