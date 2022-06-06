Mizoram’s COVID-19 curve continues to show a downward trend, as only 4 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest single-day tally this year in Mizoram, taking the state’s overall tally up to 2,28,404, a health official said on Monday.

However, single day case is usually low on Monday as few samples used to be tested on Sunday, Mizoram nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said.

The death toll remains at 700 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state reported 9 cases on Sunday.

Mizoram’s single day positivity rate increased to 9.76 per cent from 3.54 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 41 samples tests, Pachuau said.

The state now has 105 active cases, while 2,27,599 have recovered from the infection, including 5 persons on Sunday.

Mizoram tested more than 19.31 lakh samples for Covid-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 46,522 people got the precautionary dose.