Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,28,400 on Sunday as 9 more people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, 10 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The death toll remains at 700 as no new fatality was reported during the same period, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 3.54 per cent from 9.55 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 106 active cases, while 2,27,594 have recovered from the infection, including 22 persons in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.31 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 254 samples on Saturday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 46,522 people got the precautionary dose.