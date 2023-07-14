AIZAWL: A special court at Lunglei district in Mizoram has sentenced a 26-year-old Myanmar national to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling heroin.

This was informed by an official of Mizoram state excise and narcotics department on Friday (July 14).

Judge of special court (NDPS Act) F Rohlupuia also slapped Rs 1 lakh against the convict.

The convict – Bawinungchung – is a resident of Leisen village in Myanmar, informed Mizoram excise and narcotics department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga.

While the conviction was announced on Wednesday, the quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday (July 13), he said.

He said that the convict will have to undergo additional 10 years imprisonment if he fails to pay his fine.

Bawinungchung was arrested in February 2021 for possessing 762 grams of heroin near Tiau river in Hnahthial district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

He told the special court that he smuggled the heroin from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram.