AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has granted general consent for probes into offences in the state by the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

This was informed by Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said that his government is “resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens”.

In a gazette notification, issued on Thursday (December 28), the Mizoram government said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram.”

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.