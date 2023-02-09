AIZAWL: A special court in Aizawl – capital of Mizoram, on Wednesday, sentenced six people to one year in jail in a corruption case.

The six sentenced to jail include the younger brother of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

The six people were convicted for receiving government compensation through fictitious claims by forging fake land passes and authority letters.

Vanlalchhuana, a resident of Electric Veng in Aizawl, is the younger brother of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

They were convicted under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The convicts were also asked to pay Rs 20 lakh each as a fine, failing which they will undergo additional 10 years imprisonment each.