AIZAWL: Mizoram budget session will begin on February 7 and chief minister Zoramthanga will present the state annual budget for the next fiscal (2023-24) on February 13.

This was informed by Mizoram assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

Notably, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga also holds the finance portfolio of the state.

Mizoram assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said that the Mizoram budget session will continue till February 28.

He said that Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati would deliver his customary gubernatorial address on the first day of the session.

As decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga would present the state annual budget for the fiscal 2023-2024 on February 13, he said.

Election to the post of Mizoram deputy speaker will be held on the second day after deliberation of motion of thanks on the governor’s address, he said.

Election of Mizoram deputy speaker was necessitated by the resignation of Lalrinawma as deputy speaker and his subsequent induction as minister in Zoramthanga’s cabinet in December last year.

Along with Lalrinawma three ministers of Mizoram were also elevated to cabinet ministers on December 20.

According to Sailo, the Mizoram assembly secretariat has so far received more than 800 starred questions, 200 unstarred questions, a government bill and several papers to be tabled during the budget session.

When asked about former minister of state and sitting Miziram MLA Dr K Beichhua, who was recently expelled from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Sailo said he would discuss with the MLA on his choice of bench where he will sit.

In the present 40-member Mizoram assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6 members, Congress -5 and BJP -1.

Lone BJP legislator Dr BD Chakma is also on the opposition bench, as the MNF, which is an ally of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre does not aligned with the saffron party in Mizoram.