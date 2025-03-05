Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a Rs. 15,198.76 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday and announced a 75% increase in funding for the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme.

The budget also included supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs. 3,512.33 crore for the current fiscal year (2024-25).

Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, stated the government’s focus on the ‘Bana Kaih’ scheme, allocating Rs. 350 crore for 2025-26, up from Rs. 200 crore in the current fiscal.

The scheme, launched in September 2024, aims to provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers through loans and support for key crops like ginger, turmeric, Mizo chili, and broomsticks.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to introduce a universal healthcare scheme from April, providing health insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year.

The government has allocated Rs. 50 crore for the scheme and other health-related infrastructure.

Lalduhoma outlined the state’s revenue expectations, with Rs. 2,616.33 crore coming from state taxes and Rs. 10,331.28 crore from the Centre.

He projected a revenue expenditure of Rs. 12,540.20 crore for 2025-26, which makes up 82.51% of the total budget. Capital expenditure is estimated at Rs. 2,658.56 crore, marking an 8.29% increase compared to the current fiscal year.

The Chief Minister also noted that Mizoram’s GSDP is expected to reach Rs. 36,088.82 crore in 2025-26, reflecting a growth rate of 10.21%.

Despite a previous over-projection, Lalduhoma assured that the state’s economy remains on track.

The government will also prioritize infrastructure projects funded by the Centre that require minimal matching funds from the state.