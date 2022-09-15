NEW DELHI: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has sought a proactive role from India for ensuring peace in the neighbouring country of Myanmar.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga made this appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Mizoram chief minister said that India must be a key player in restoring peace in trouble-torn Myanmar.

Notably, Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.

There has been a continuous and mass influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country in February last year that overthrew a democratically elected civilian government.

The state government of Mizoram has already made it clear that it will not push back the refugees until the Myanmar government assures their security and resettlement.

Over 30,000 people from Myanmar, including 27 lawmakers, are currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

Most of the refugees belong to the Chin state in Myanmar.

During his New Delhi visit, the Mizoram CM also met defence minister Rajnath Singh.