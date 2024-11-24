Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the 8th edition of the Northeast Mini Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Aizawl on Saturday.

The event, held at the Mizoram State Training Centre in Tanhril, was attended by approximately 300 participants from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Lalduhoma, who also serves as the President of Mizoram Bharat Scouts and Guides, expressed his hope that the Jamboree would strengthen bonds among the participants.

He emphasized that unity and mutual understanding can be achieved, despite cultural and language differences, for the betterment of the nation.

The Chief Minister encouraged the participants to embody the spirit of happiness and service to others.

Dr. KK Khandelwal, Chief National Commissioner, acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Mizoram Bharat Scouts and Guides in advancing the movement.

He also announced that the Chief Minister would soon be conferred the prestigious Silver Elephant Award.

The Mini Jamboree will continue until November 28, with various activities and programs scheduled throughout the duration.