Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Monday that the state government is preparing a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to hand over the state’s lone airport in Lengpui, near Aizawl, to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In response to queries from opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member K. Laldawngliana, Lalduhoma addressed the assembly.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the General Administration portfolio, responded to the concerns raised by the opposition member.

The government re-constituted a working committee on November 11 last year to oversee the maintenance and management.

The working committee will focus on the management of Lengpui airport and its upkeep.

The committee is chaired by ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator TBC Lalvenchhunga, who also serves as the finance and planning adviser to the chief minister.

Lalduhoma explained that the committee’s task is to assess the feasibility and prepare the draft MoA for handing over the airport to the IAF.

“The working committee is preparing the draft MoA. It has not been tabled in the cabinet yet, as it is still under progress,” Lalduhoma informed the assembly.

He added that the committee held consultative meetings with all NGOs based in Lengpui, and also met representatives of all NGOs in the state in January.

The CM also mentioned that he previously met with leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee, a coalition of five major civil society and student organizations.

Both sides agreed to advocate for the airport’s upgradation before the 16th Finance Commission.

Lalduhoma further stated that the government allocated over Rs. 86 crore for the renovation and upgradation of the runway, increasing its Pavement Classification Number (PCN) from 36 to 50.

In response to supplementary questions, Lalduhoma informed the assembly that the government plans to expand helicopter services across the state.

He added that the government is working to construct more normal helipads in various parts of the state.

He also stated that the government will build heliports with refueling facilities in all 11 districts.

Opposition parties, particularly the MNF and Congress, as well as organizations like the Young Mizo Association (YMA), strongly oppose the government’s plan to hand over the airport to the IAF.

The YMA is the state’s largest civil society group, and it has also voiced strong objections to the plan.

Leaders from the Central YMA (CYMA) had earlier met with the chief minister, urging him to reverse the plan.

On March 5, MNF leaders threatened to escalate their objections if the government proceeded with the airport handover despite the strong opposition.

Earlier, on February 21, the state assembly had rejected a private resolution that sought to stop the proposal of transferring Lengpui airport to the IAF.