AIZAWL: The Centre is making massive efforts to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and its two neighbouring countries- Myanmar and Bangladesh, Mizoram commerce and industries minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana informed the state legislature on Wednesday.

Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

Replying to a question from ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) member and Champhai North MLA Dr. ZR Thiamsanga, the commerce minister said that the Centre has taken a proactive measures to strengthen the Indo-Myanmar border trade point at Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The Central government has sanctioned Rs.15 crore for strengthening and upgrade of land customs station at Zokhawthar, he said.

The sanctioned fund will be utilised for upgradation of infrastructures for the land customs station such as immigration check post, animal quarantine station, plant quarantine station laboratory, renovation of food testing laboratory, weight bridge and warehouse.

The fund will also be used for construction of quarters for officers and staff at the land customs station, he said.

He said that a contractor has been already selected to execute the projects and mobilisation of works is going on.

Lalthangliana also informed the assembly that a land preparation has been completed for fencing the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP)at Kawrpuichhuah in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

He said that measures are being taken for the erection of fencing posts at the proposed ICP.

According to the minister, a Detailed Project Report for the entire project of the ICP was already approved by Land Port Authority of India.

The state revenue department is taking steps for land clearance, he said.

The minister said that four border haats would be set up along the Indo-Bangladesh border- three in Mamit district and one in Lunglei district.

The proposed border haat at Silsuri village in Mamit district is taken up as a pilot project and the Centre is taking steps to obtain formal approval from the Bangladeshi government, he added.