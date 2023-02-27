AIZAWL: The Centre and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would sign the final Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of cancer super specialty hospital at Zemabawk area on the northeastern outskirt of Aizawl in Mizoram.

This was informed by Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana.

The final MoU for the Rs 700 crore project would be signed on Monday, he said.

He said that the project, which would be funded by JICA, would facilitate easier and better treatment to cancer patients not only in Mizoram but also from other Northeast states.

Mizoram now is one of the highest cancer incidence states in the country.

The health minister claimed that Mizoram is one of the fastest developing states in the country in terms of public health and the state has registered the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the country for two consecutive years now.

Mizoram also holds first rank among small states in NITI Aayog Health Index, he said.

Lalthangliana also said that the state government is making efforts to set up health clinics in 235 more villages under the state flagship programme- Socio Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

Funds have been allocated for the project, he said.

Lalthangliana on Saturday inaugurated a 12-bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Integrated laboratory at Lunglei civil hospital in the southern part of Mizoram.

He said that Rs. 190 lakh has been allocated under SEDP and another Rs. 392 lakh from North East Council (NEC) for the upgrade of Lunglei civil hospital in Mizoram.

The Mizoram health minister also said that Rs. 20 lakh each ex-gratia was given to next of kin of nine members of village level task force and local level task force, who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic, under Mizoram Ex-Gratia Lump Sum Compensation Scheme.

Rs. 20 lakh ex-gratia would also be given to next of kin of another volunteer, who died on line of duty during the pandemic, he said.

Lalthangliana also said that Rs 50 lakh was given to next of kin of two deceased healthcare workers under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.