Aizawl: Different political parties in Mizoram are now locking horns with rivals engaging in a war of words as campaigning for Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) is gaining momentum with only five days left for the polling.

The 25-member council for Mara people in south Mizoram’s Siaha district will go to the poll on May 5.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) that rules in the state is contesting all the 25 seats, while the BJP which is now in power in the council has fielded 24 seats and Congress (23).

Main opposition party in the state Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), in its first-ever electoral debut in the Autonomous District Council, is contesting eight seats.



Polling officials, who engaged in the upcoming council polls, on Friday, began casting their votes through postal ballots, official sources said.

Any leftover polling officials will cast their votes on Saturday, it said.

Meanwhile, state rural minister and MNF adviser Lalruatkima, who is touring the Mara area on an election campaign, on Friday said that the MNF will come to power in the upcoming council polls.

During political rallies at different villages, the minister claimed that the MNF government has done many things for the development of the state, which in turn will attract neutral voters to vote for the ruling party.

“Looking at the enthusiasm and jubilant mood of the MNF party workers in Mara area, I am very optimistic for the upcoming council polls,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress, Lalruatkima alleged that many children were orphaned and many women became widows due to the opening of wineshops by Congress during its rule.

“Congress was envious of spurious alcohol in order to address the financial crisis but MNF chose to be poor without alcohol,” he said.

He also claimed that the MNF government is working hard to protect the state boundaries, unlike Congress.



Congress Legislature Party leader and treasurer Zodintluanga blamed the MNF government for the manner which the flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) is being implemented.

He said that the MNF won the last assembly polls for it had vowed to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to the people under SEDP.

He alleged that the ruling party is distributing maize seeds to people instead of Rs 3 lakh.

“Many beneficiaries, who did not practice agriculture or plantation, are in a fix because of the maize seeds. Looking at the manner how SEDP is being implemented, MNF is no longer trustworthy for the people,” the Congress leader said.

Claiming that Congress has been giving top priority to the poor, Zodintluanga said that the party is reforming under its new president Lalsawta.

“There are times when people reject Congress, but the party used to rise again,” he claimed.

ZPM working president K. Sapdanga and party leader Lalduhoma are also currently campaigning in the Mara area.

In his address on Friday, K. Sapdanga said his party will form the next government in the state.

He said that the ruling MNF is not excited to face the next assembly polls due in 2023.

“The ZPM has no hatred towards other parties. But there is a time for victory and a time for being defeated. Looking at the general perspective of the people, it seems they have kept power at the hands of ZPM,” he said.

Lalduhoma said that the ZPM is giving top priority to the development of farmers.

At least 60 per cent of the state population are heavily dependent on agriculture, he said.

The ZPM leader accused the ruling MNF of neglecting the farmers as only fewer funds were allocated in the state’s budget for farmers’ welfare.

Lalduhoma added the ZPM party would make massive efforts for the development of farmers in the MADC area if the party is voted to power in the upcoming council polls.