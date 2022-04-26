Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with state Lokayukta, urging the anti-corruption ombudsman to probe the alleged mismanagement in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The Mizoram BJP has alleged anomalies in the implementation of the Centre’s scheme by the MNF-led Mizoram government, party sources said on Tuesday.

The party had earlier lodged a complaint to Union Minister of State for Rural Development – Faggan Singh Khulaste and also urged state governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati to constitute an independent enquiry committee to probe the matter.

The party alleged that there was gross anomalies in the manner in which material component works under the MGNREGS were distributed and a large amount of money has been squandered in the system.

It said that the material component works were distributed among DEC (District Employment Council), BEC (Block Employment Council) and VEC (Village Employment Council) in the ratio of 40:30:30 in violation of guidelines under the Act and rules thereunder.

“Large-scale corruption is being done in the names of DEC, BEC and VEC while the material component was supposed to be distributed equally based on the number of job card holders in every village,” the BJP said in a statement.

Although the material component is meant for rural villages, works under the component are also being executed in urban areas, it said.

The party also accused the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga of giving undue favour to party workers under the Central scheme.

“The MGNREGS is not meant for corruption and giving undue favour to party workers,” the statement said.

The state BJP further said that Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Khulaste during his visit to Aizawl in February was shocked to observe such alleged anomalies and flagrant violations of rules in the implementation of the Centre scheme.

It claimed that the Union Minister is actively pursuing the complaint it had submitted to him in March.

No authorities from the state government were available for comment on the allegations.