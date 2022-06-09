The BJP in Mizoram seems to be engaged in a damage control mode following the controversy over ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

A massive row had erupted across India after now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma ‘insulted’ Prophet Mohammad in a television show recently.

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma over her ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad due to which the saffron party was criticised worldwide.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the BJP after controversy broke out with the minority communities across India expressing apprehensions over the saffron party’s attitude towards them.

With damage control in mind, national BJP leader – Prateek Edwin Sharma, on Thursday, while participating in a party event assured that Christians have nothing to fear under the BJP regime.

He said that Christians in Mizoram will continue to enjoy freedom to follow their religion.

Notably, Mizoram is a Christian majority state, where the BJP has been trying to expand their base.

“Christians have been holding important positions, including that in the union government, under the BJP-led NDA government,” Edwin said.

He added: “This proves that BJP respects all religions. I would like to assure that people of Mizoram that Christians in India will continue to enjoy religious freedom.”

“The Modi government will never violate the Constitution of India,” the BJP leader said in Aizawl.

BJP leader – Prateek Edwin Sharma further said that “the BJP-led central government treats all citizens equally – be they are Muslims or Hindus or Christians”.