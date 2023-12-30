Guwahati: Mizoram’s long-awaited railway connection is inching closer to reality! The Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway project, a crucial step towards seamless rail connectivity in Mizoram, has achieved a remarkable 91% physical progress, NF Railway said in a statement.

This ambitious project, once completed, will transform the landscape of Mizoram, ushering in a new era of communication and commerce.

Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in developing the North-eastern region, and the Bhairabi-Sairang project is a prime example, it said.

This 51.38 km stretch will bridge the gap between Mizoram and the rest of the country, providing much-needed access and opportunities to its people.

The project’s path through Mizoram‘s rugged terrain is no small feat. It involves navigating 23 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges, including the awe-inspiring Pier P-4, a towering giant at 104 meters, surpassing even the Qutub Minar in height.

Despite the challenges posed by the region’s heavy monsoons, difficult terrain, and limited resources, the Northeast Frontier Railway is committed to seeing this project through.