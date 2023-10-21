Aizawl: A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have filed their papers for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly polls slated for November 7, said an election official on Saturday.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), opposition Congress, and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a local party, have fielded candidates in all 40 Assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in 23 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in four seats. In addition, 27 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

State unit presidents of most of the political parties are contesting this election. These include Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF), Lalsawta (Congress), Lalduhoma (ZPM), and Vanlalhmuaka (BJP).

MNF supremo Zoramthanga is re-contesting from the Aizawl East-1 seat, BJP state chief Vanlalhmuaka is contesting from Dampa seat, Congress’ Mizoram unit chief Lalsawta is in the fray from Aizawl West-III constituency, and ZPM president Lalduhoma is seeking re-election from Serchhip seat.

Of Mizoram’s 11 districts, the highest number of candidates (55) is contesting in the 12 seats of Aizawl district. The lowest number of candidates (three) is in the fray in the lone seat of Hnahthial district.

October 20 (Friday) was the last date for filing of nominations, while Monday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 209 candidates, including 18 women, contested the elections. Of these, 81 male candidates and 16 women forfeited their deposits.