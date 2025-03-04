Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly unanimously passed ‘The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025’ on Monday, aiming to regulate private placement agencies for job placement and protect workers’ rights.

The bill requires private placement agencies to comply with relevant laws for both domestic and foreign placements.

State Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who introduced the bill, explained that it would replace the existing Private Placement Agencies Regulation Act, 2015, which only addressed domestic workers and lacked a clear framework for agencies placing workers abroad.

Hmar noted that many youths migrating abroad for work faced legal issues due to gaps in the current laws. The new bill expands the scope to include unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, and enhances the regulatory framework to protect workers’ rights, including provisions for grievances, complaints, and stronger penalties for violations.

The legislation also mandates the registration of placement agencies under both state and central laws, including the Emigration Act, 1983, for international placements. It includes provisions for pre-placement training, written agreements between agencies and employers, and minimum wage guarantees.

Licenses for private agencies will be issued for five years after the bill’s enactment. The bill comes after the discovery of irregularities in the operation of placement agencies, including sending workers abroad without valid documents, which led to serious legal issues.

Following a prolonged discussion involving several members, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma and opposition MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, the Assembly unanimously passed the bill. (PTI CORR)