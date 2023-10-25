AIZAWL: As elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly draw nearer, Congress is stated to ensure that its senior leaders campaign for the party’s candidates in the Northeast states.

Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for the party’s candidates.

This was informed by Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei while speaking to news agency PTI.

Lalremruata Renthlei said that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state on November 3 and 4.

Priyanka gandhi is likely to campaign in linguistic minority areas in the southern and western parts of Mizoram, Renthlei said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is expected to arrive in Mizoram on October 26.