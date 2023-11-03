AIZAWL: Election campaigning in Mizoram is at its peak with only four days left for the voting day.

All kinds of election campaigning in Mizoram will end on November 05.

All political parties and candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Addressing the public campaign in Siaha, BJP leader and union minister Ajay Kumar informed that the government is working on amending the Sixth Scheduled of the Indian Constitution, News on AIR reported.

He said that the party is committed to the holistic development of the state and to accelerating development in all corners across Mizoram.

On the other hand, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) said on Thursday that the party is hopeful of getting the magic mark and forming the next government on its own without forming any alliance.

K Sapdanga, working president of ZPM denied the allegation that the party is having relations with the BJP.

“There is no question of aligning with the BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 5305 voters have exercised their franchise through ballots, officials said.

The officials said that 1100 senior citizens and PwDs have so far cast their votes while the remaining are from polling and security personnel as well as those to be engaged in essential services on the poll day.

Mizoram will go to polls on November 07 to elect 40 members of the Mizoram legislative assembly.

Counting will take place on the 3rd of December.