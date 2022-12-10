AIZAWL: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will field candidates in at least 25 out of the 40 seats in the assembly elections in Mizoram next year.

This was informed by senior Mizoram AAP leader Andrew Lalremkima on Friday while briefing the media.

“We are mulling to contest in at least 25 seats,” said Mizoram AAP leader Andrew Lalremkima.

He said the party is scouting for good and proper candidates across Mizoram, who are acceptable to the people of the state and also secure wins in the elections.

Also read: Mizoram: Drugs, alcohol abuse among school children and dropouts on rise

“We are on the hunt for courageous and upright people who could be fielded as candidates in the assembly elections,” the Mizoram AAP leader said.

The senior Mizoram AAP leader said that top party leaders from Delhi will campaign in Mizoram next year for the elections.

“Our leaders in Delhi, including party founder Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for our candidates,” he said.

This announcement by the Mizoram AAP unit came just a day after the party secured 13% vote share in Gujarat elections.