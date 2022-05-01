Troopers of the Assam Rifles, on Sunday, recovered and seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores from near Aizawl – the capital city of Mizoram.

The arms and ammunition were recovered during an operation carried out by troopers of the 23 Assam Rifles battalion at Kelsih, around 19 kilometres south of Aizawl, Mizoram.

The recovered items include rifles – pump action shotgun (3 numbers) and .22 rifle (05 numbers).

Moreover, as many as 24,000 Gelatine sticks weighing 3000 kg and approximately 100 kg of gunpowder were also recovered.

The other items recovered include: Telescope sight (7 numbers), air pellets (20 box), bipod (1 number), PDF flags (10 numbers), PDF badges (3 boxes) and four boxes of safety fuse (2000m/44 kg).