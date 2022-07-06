AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has sounded alert as the state registered a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

Mizoram nodal officer on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma urged the general public to be cautious and to give more attention to precautionary measures following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lalmalsawma said that the COVID-19 curve showed an upward trend worldwide these days and Mizoram is no exception to it.

“The state government finds it necessary to make an appeal for public safety amid rising COVID-19 cases taking into account the impact and difficulties caused by the pandemic in the past,” he said in the statement.

According to the official, Mizoram now accounts for 30.53 per cent of COVID-19 active cases of the Northeast region.

Also read: Mizoram: Congress no more a threat to MNF, says CM Zoramthanga

Lalmalsawma said that some people have recently succumbed to the infection due to delay in sample tests despite developing symptoms of COVID-19.

He urged the people to immediately get their samples tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or are suspicious of being infected and also to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, 47 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,439, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 18.24 per cent from 23.19 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 499 samples tested on Tuesday, the official said.

Also read: Assam floods: TMC seeks Governor’s intervention for flood relief measures

The number of active cases now stands at 429, while 2,28,304 people have recovered from the infection, including 30 people in the last 24 hours.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for Covid-19.

According to the state health department, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday with 7.21 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 52,141 people got the precautionary dose.