AIZAWL: A total of 86 candidates have filed nomination for the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) polls in Mizoram, which is scheduled to be held on May 5, an official said.

The last date for filing nomination papers ended on Wednesday.

Siaha deputy commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the Returning Officer for the upcoming council poll, said that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded 25 seats, BJP (24), Congress (23) and debutant Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has contested 8 seats.

Besides, there were 6 independent candidates, he said.

He said that no candidate has withdrawn their candidature till Thursday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 18.

Counting of votes would be undertaken on May 9.

According to the final roll published on March 29, a total of 42,326 electorates, including 21,960 female voters, will exercise their franchise in the upcoming council polls.

However, the number of electorates could change due to continuous updation, Lalsangliana said.

The MADC was constituted in 1972 along with Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (MADC) and the three councils located in the southern part of Mizoram.

The MADC has 25 elected and 3 nominated members.