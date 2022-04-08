Aizawl: At least 123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 2,25,336, a health department official said on Friday.

The state reported 101 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, he said.

The state has not reported any COVID-19 fatality since Monday and the death toll now is 687, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 17 per cent from 13.69 per cent the previous day, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 836, while 2,23,813 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 143 people on Thursday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.32 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 721 samples on Thursday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.34 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.71 lakh of them have received the full dose.