AIZAWL: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has been sworn-in as the new chief minister of Mizoram.

Lalduhoma was administered the oath of office by Mizoram governor Dr Kari Babu K at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday (December 08).

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, Mizoram.

With this Lalduhoma has become the sixth chief minister of Mizoram.

Along with Lalduhoma, at least five other new cabinet ministers also took oath of office on Friday (December 08).

The other ministers to be sworn in of Friday (December 08) are: K Sapdanga, Tetea Hmar, Vanlalhlana, Vanlalthlana and Lalrinpuii.

Before the commencement of the swearing in ceremony, a prayer service was also held.

(This is a breaking story)