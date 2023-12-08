AIZAWL: Baryl Vanneihsangi, a former TV presenter and a radio jockey (RJ), has become the youngest ever MLA in the Northeast state of Mizoram.

32-year-old Baryl Vanneihsangi won the recently concluded Mizoram assembly elections won from Aizawl South-III constituency by 1414 votes.

She contested the Mizoram assembly elections 2023 on Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) ticket.

ZPM won the Mizoram assembly elections 2023 by securing victories in 27 out of 40 seats, thus overthrowing the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) from power.

Baryl Vanneihsangi is one of the three women candidates, across parties, to be elected to the Mizoram legislative assembly.

She is widely popular on Instagram with over 252K followers.

“I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn’t stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn’t prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something they should just go for it,” Baryl Vanneihsangi told news agency ANI.

Baryl Vanneihsangi holds a Masters in Arts (MA) degree from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya.

She had earlier served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Mizoram.